A Raiffeisen bank is pictured in the centre of the Austrian village of Stein-Krems, about 75 km (47 miles) west of Vienna June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is launching a "massive" cost-cutting effort that will reduce its spending by triple-digits of millions of euros, partly by closing branches, its new chief executive was on Saturday quoted as saying.

RBI, the second-biggest lender in eastern Europe after UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) Bank Austria, faces slowing growth in parts of the region and needs to find up to 1.8 billion euros in the medium term to meet capital standards.

"We are beginning an earnings-growth and a massive cost-cutting programme including branch closures. We are dealing with triple-digit million amounts," Karl Sevelda told Austria's Der Standard in an interview published on Saturday.

"We want to grow in our private-clients business, we must reduce risk, in markets like Hungary or Slovenia we have to cut back," said Sevelda, who took over last month as CEO from Herbert Stepic after an offshore property deals scandal.

He reiterated that Raiffeisen was open to a new strategic investor. "For our capital creation there are various possibilities: a capital increase and the taking on of a stakeholder are among them."

($1 = 0.7661 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)