Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
MELK, Austria A suspected poacher shot dead three policemen and a paramedic in Austria, then barricaded himself in his farmhouse and opened fire on special forces outside, police and media said.
The man first shot two policemen as they tried to arrest him in woodland in the province of Lower Austria near Vienna late on Monday, a police spokesman told Reuters.
He also killed a paramedic who was treating a wounded officer at the scene, the spokesman added.
The force said the man then fled in a stolen police car to his home near the city of Melk, about 70 km (40 miles) away, taking a third policeman with him as a hostage.
That officer was later found dead in the car, the Austria Press Agency reported, though the force was not immediately available to confirm the report.
Dozens of Cobra special forces were surrounding the building where the man had opened fire, the police spokesman said.
"The gunman keeps shooting at the Cobra forces ... The Cobra forces are working very slowly and carefully," he told Reuters.
Reuters journalists kept at a distance from the scene saw a hearse and three armoured personnel carriers driving towards the farm.
Violent crime is rare in Austria but hunting is a centuries-old tradition in the Alpine republic enjoyed by tens of thousands, many of them farmers and landowners.
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.