LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade top-rated Austria by one notch, a euro zone official told Reuters on Friday.

"It is AA-plus and outlook negative," the source said.

"I know that France is affected as well, and Slovakia," the source added.

S&P had put 15 of the 17 euro zone countries under review for potential downgrades.

