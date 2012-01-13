Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade top-rated Austria by one notch, a euro zone official told Reuters on Friday.
"It is AA-plus and outlook negative," the source said.
"I know that France is affected as well, and Slovakia," the source added.
S&P had put 15 of the 17 euro zone countries under review for potential downgrades.
(Reporting by European bureaux; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.