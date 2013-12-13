VIENNA An Austrian court turned down a request on Friday for a preliminary injunction against the result of an auction for telecoms frequencies.

Hutchison 3G, the smallest of Austria's mobile operators, had asked for the result of the 2 billion euro ($2.8 billion) auction to be suspended to allow a rerun of the process, which it had complained was flawed.

The auction was Europe's most expensive so far per head of population for frequencies that carriers need to build fourth-generation networks, which already exist in some countries.

Austria's highest administrative court said H3G had not presented sufficient evidence that it had suffered disproportionate harm and there was no urgent public interest in suspending the result.

Rival T-Mobile Austria has also appealed to the court, and both operators have separately filed complaints with the Austrian constitutional court. Rulings on those three cases are still pending.

Telekom Austria, which won half the spectrum on offer at a cost of 1 billion euros, has not filed a complaint.

