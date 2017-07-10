FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Top News
July 10, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

Block on Turkish minister's visit shows Austria not sincere - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Austria's block on Turkey's economy minister entering the country for an event marking the anniversary of last year's coup shows Vienna is not sincere in protecting democratic values, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier, the Turkish economy ministry said Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci did not request to stage an event in Austria as media reported and that while there had been plans for talks with Austrian officials, there had not been a firm request in this regard.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler

