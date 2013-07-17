Members of the Vienna Boys Choir perform during a visit of Austrian President Heinz Fischer (not pictured) at their home in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the Vienna Boys' Choir perform during a visit of Austrian President Heinz Fischer (2nd L) at their home in Vienna, in this January 30, 2012 file photo. The world-famous Vienna Boys' Choir faces a financial crisis that it says could put it out of business if it does not reach a deal over the rent it pays for its concert hall and school. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

VIENNA The world-famous Vienna Boys' Choir faces a financial crisis that could put it out of business if it does not reach a deal over the rent for its concert hall and school.

The choir, whose roots go back to the 13th century, may have to pay 200,000 euros ($263,000) per year to stay in the Augarten Palace after an agreement for it to use the building rent-free in exchange for renovation work was declared invalid.

The Austrian Court of Audit said the deal amounted to an illegal subsidy.

The private, non-profit choir said on Wednesday it hoped to reach an agreement with politicians on the rent but that the alternative was closure.

"It is impossible for us suddenly to raise an additional 200,000 euros a year. We will not manage it. This rent would actually mean the end of the Vienna Boys' Choir," it said.

The organisation of 100 singers, divided into four touring choirs, covers two thirds of its 2.8 million euros in annual running costs through 300 live performances a year, plus additional revenue from recordings and other media appearances.

The remaining costs of the choir, whose former members include composer Franz Schubert and conductor Hans Richter, are covered by private donations and sponsors.

In addition to the choirs, whose performances reach live audiences of about half a million every year, it has 300 pupils in its specialist music schools, a quarter of whom pay no fees.

The choir paid most of the costs of rebuilding the Augarten Palace after it was badly damaged in the Second World War, using the proceeds of its first U.S. tour in 1948.

It carried out another major renovation in 2003. ($1 = 0.7612 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)