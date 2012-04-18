VIENNA The Austrian hamlet of Fucking is sticking to a name that has made it a magnet for English-speaking tourists, sign thieves and the stuff of Internet fame.

Franz Meindl, mayor of the town of Tarsdorf that includes the hamlet, dismissed news reports that residents were pushing to change the name to something less controversial such as Fuking or Fugging.

"I don't know where this comes from in the international press," an annoyed-sounding Meindl said by telephone on Wednesday from the Upper Austrian town near the German border.

"This was discussed a few years ago but nothing came of it. It is certainly not under discussion now."

Media reports said local residents in the town - whose name apparently derives from Adalpert von Vucckingen, who lived there in the 11th Century - had grown weary of tourists stealing town signs and striking indecent poses for photos.

