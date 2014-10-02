A Volksbanken logo adorns the group's headquarters in Vienna September 25, 2014. Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG has picked former central bank governor Klaus Liebscher as chairman, it said on Thursday, tapping a politically connected insider to help it... REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

VIENNA Austrian part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI (OVAG) will be turned into a "bad bank" and wound down in a step that aims to resolve a looming capital gap at the group comprising the bank and its majority owners, two sources familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The plan comes amid European health checks of big banks' balance sheets, with the results due late this month.

The step, which would avoid having Austria put more aid into the group that is majority owned by dozens of regional banks, must still win regulatory approval, the sources said.

Other parts of the group would take on loss-making OVAG's good assets under the plan, which would see OVAG relinquish its banking licence.

"If (OVAG) is no longer a bank, there are no capital requirements any more," one source said. This would relieve pressure on the rest of the group to meet minimum regulatory capital levels.

"The assumption is that no further state aid is possible or necessary," the second source said. But he said regulatory approval, including from the European Central Bank (ECB), for the plan was still needed.

"There are still a lot of uncertainties," he said.

Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders undergoing strict ECB-led scrutiny of their balance sheets, and the finance ministry declined to comment ahead of a news conference the bank called for 17:00 p.m. BST.

Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in public aid, did not have enough capital to pass the stress test of big euro zone lenders.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who was Volksbanken chairman until last month, said this week that Austria was preparing a response that did not involve state aid in case Volksbanken fails the stress test.

Austria has a 43 percent stake in OVAG after a 2012 rescue.

The ECB is examining whether the euro zone's top banks have properly valued their assets and have enough capital to withstand future crises, in a bid to banish doubts about their robustness.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; editing by Keiron Henderson and David Evans)