VIENNA Wienerberger (WBSV.VI), the world's largest brickmaker, reported second-quarter core profit up 7 percent and said that it expects western Europe's construction market to stabilise in the second half of the year.

The company, which makes 90 percent of its sales in Europe, made 104 million euros ($139 million) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), slightly lower than the average forecast of 106 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told journalists he was optimistic for the second half, with western Europe returning to normal after a long winter and early summer floods. He also pointed to a pick-up in housebuilding in the United States.

Sales rose 24 percent to 768 million euros, beating the poll average, while net profit fell to 19 million euros from 66 million euros a year earlier, when it received a one-off boost from a revaluation of assets after the acquisition of pipe systems supplier Pipelife.

Wienerberger reiterated its guidance for 2013 EBITDA of about 260 million euros before special items. It cut its forecast last month after an expected rebound in its European bricks business failed to materialise.

"We expect that in the second half we'll find a better business climate for bricks, especially in western Europe, with roof tiles in particular doing better," Scheuch said.

Construction in Europe has been held back by weak economies, and Wienerberger has been hit by governments reining in social housing projects in the face of pressure to cut public spending. ($1 = 0.7490 euros)

