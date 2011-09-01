New cars are seen in a car park near Barcelona September 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

MILAN, Sept 1 Spanish and French car sales marked their first upturn in several months in August as Italian sales headed higher, but analysts warned on Thursday that demand remained weak as European economies sputter.

Weak economic growth and government austerity measures continue to dog Europe's car market, depressing consumer sentiment.

Car sales in Italy rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 70,307 units, the Transport Ministry said.

"The Italian car market posted an August result substantially in line with the depressed trend of last year," foreign car association UNRAE said in a note on Italian sales.

UNRAE said orders in August had fallen 3 percent to 70,000 contracts, the lowest August order figure in 13 years.

Spanish sales in August rose 5.9 percent, their first rise in 13 months.

French sales were up 3.2 percent, their first rise in five months.

"As we observed earlier concerning the French auto sales, some care should be exercised in considering the August data, for Spanish auto registrations in August are always very weak on account of holidays," Barclays Capital said in a note.

"The data appear to show that the trend for Spanish auto demand continues to be very weak, unsurprising in the context of rising unemployment, falling house prices and fiscal consolidation," it added.

BLEAK OUTLOOK

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Italy's Fiat FIA.MI last week said the European market would shrink in 2011, adding: "I don't see it doing well in 2012.

Belgian new car registrations also posted a 0.66 percent rise.

Major automakers posted double-digit U.S. sales gains for August from year-earlier levels, a steady result for a month that began with a plunge on Wall Street and ended with a hurricane shutting down the East Coast.

In Asia new vehicle sales in Japan plunged by more than a fifth in August as production remained disrupted from the March earthquake, while South Korean brands kept growing thanks to solid gains overseas.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)