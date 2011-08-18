LONDON British software company Autonomy AUTN.L confirmed it is talks with Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) regarding the U.S. IT firm making a possible offer for the company.

"The board of Autonomy notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Hewlett-Packard regarding a possible offer for the company," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"A further announcement will be made when appropriate."

Sources said Hewlett-Packard was due to make a $10 billion (6 billion pounds) approach to Autonomy ahead of announcing a long-rumoured spinoff of its PC division.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)