UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON British software company Autonomy AUTN.L confirmed it is talks with Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) regarding the U.S. IT firm making a possible offer for the company.
"The board of Autonomy notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Hewlett-Packard regarding a possible offer for the company," it said in a statement on Thursday.
"A further announcement will be made when appropriate."
Sources said Hewlett-Packard was due to make a $10 billion (6 billion pounds) approach to Autonomy ahead of announcing a long-rumoured spinoff of its PC division.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
BRUSSELS Ireland asked EU negotiators on Thursday to help it keep the border across the island "invisible" after Brussels reaches a Brexit deal with London that will take the British province of Northern Ireland out of the European Union.
TOKYO Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on Friday, as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump promised to unveil a major tax announcement to lower the burden on businesses.