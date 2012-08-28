SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil Honda Motor Co (7267.T)(HMC.N) launched its subcompact City in Mexico, starting at $16,000. The price tag in Brazil: over $30,000.

Brazilians still bought three times as many Hondas last year, but their sunny spending habits are dimming as they tire of buying one car for the price of two.

Rising costs are eclipsing a decade-long boom in the world's fourth largest auto market and highlighting the need for a competitive overhaul. Instead, local carmakers are getting a government lifeline that could choke growth for years to come.

When the industry began to sputter last year, President Dilma Rousseff sprang to the rescue, capping imports from Mexico and slapping an aggressive tariff on foreign cars -- a measure she will likely expand under a new tax law this week.

Her policies constitute the most protectionist shift in Brazil's auto market since it opened to imports two decades ago, and they are reshaping the industry with mixed results.

Targeted tax breaks have boosted sales for some companies, while others freeze plans for new factories. Political pressure has stifled layoffs, even as productivity plunges.

And analysts say the policies will not solve the main problem: It's getting harder to make a Brazilian car that Brazilians can afford.

HIGHEST COSTS IN THE WORLD

How bad is it? Just ask the star of the recent boom.

In five years, French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) tripled sales in Brazil, where it is closing fast on fourth place. But when Olivier Murguet took the reins in Brazil this year, he was alarmed to find costs climbing past what Renault pays in France.

"Soon operations will be more costly in Brazil than anywhere else in the world ... Our company can't withstand cost increases of that magnitude," he said at the inauguration of a steel cutting line in the southern state of Paraná this month.

"If we hadn't yet made these investments, I don't know if we would be so bold now," he added.

Murguet is struggling with the infamous "Brazil Cost," the result of taxes, bureaucracy and stubborn inflation that drives up prices for everything from steel to steering wheels.

Rigid labour laws and a tight job market have boosted wages faster than inflation for the past seven years. In 2011 alone, metalworker unions negotiated a 10 percent nominal wage hike.

Anemic investment in roads has also made it 80 percent more expensive and 70 percent slower to get cars to dealerships compared to European operations, Murguet complained.

Once in the dealerships, taxes make up more than 30 percent of what Brazilians pay for cars, nearly twice the share in Italy - the second most tax-heavy market where Renault operates.

As a result, Murguet said carmakers struggle to pass on cost increases to customers already stung by sticker shock.

"Every year we're losing three to four percentage points of competitiveness here. You can't keep that up for long, or your margin ends up at zero," he warned.

STRINGS ATTACHED

Rousseff has set out to tackle several of Brazil's structural problems, whether it's bringing down interest rates and energy costs or encouraging private infrastructure investment.

But when industrial jobs are on the line, she faces clear pressure from the base of her leftist Workers' Party to keep the lights on at local assembly lines - and keep foreign-made cars out.

As competitiveness in Brazil's car industry weakened last year, she reached a breaking point. Sales of imported vehicles surged 30 percent to nearly one in four new cars, while sales of Brazilian-made vehicles stagnated. As a result, local auto output may contract this year for the first time in a decade.

Fearing a wave of jobs cuts, the government's response has been overwhelming. Brazil hiked taxes by 30 percentage points on a range of foreign cars. When that wasn't enough, an emergency measure in May cut a tax on locally made vehicles in half.

The shifting tax burden helped to cap imports and jump-start local car sales. One catch: no layoffs allowed.

That included General Motors Co (GM.N), which was closing down a line of old models in São José dos Campos and shifting new production to more efficient plants.

As GM prepared to cut more than 1,800 jobs at the older line, the local union pushed their fight into the national spotlight. Workers blocked Brazil's most important highway, burning tires and demanding intervention by the president.

"We give fiscal incentives and we want something in return: stable employment," Rousseff told a news conference that week.

GM backed down. In a "sacrifice for the community," the company agreed to keep the assembly line open.

GM isn't the only company to sacrifice efficiency in the name of full employment. Output per employee in Brazil's auto industry, calculated with data from automaker group Anfavea, slipped last year for the first time since 1999.

Productivity dropped again by 12 percent in the first half of this year to the lowest in eight years.

The government is widely expected to extend its emergency tax breaks, set to expire this week, for at least two more months. Still, analysts say the policy is only delaying the inevitable job cuts.

"The tax breaks are temporary and that's the problem," GM senior vice president Marcos Munhoz said in an interview. "What we're looking for isn't a fix for three months or six months. What we need is a structural change."

ALL IN OR ALL OUT

Tax relief may be brief, but the trade barriers are here to stay.

When Rousseff lays out new industry regulations this week, government and industry sources say she will permanently tilt the playing field in favor of local production.

The new rules will extend and fine-tune last year's decree, sources say. Taxes now jump sharply if less than two-thirds of a car is made in Brazil or its Mercosur trading bloc, which includes Argentina. Beginning in 2013, the new law will levy foreign content on a sliding scale.

For automakers already running local factories, that means it may be worth it to bring more of their supply chain onshore, choosing the "Brazil Cost" over the extra taxes.

For example, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)(TM.N) followed the opening of a local factory this month with plans for a nearby engine plant.

More established manufacturers like Fiat SpA FIA.MI, the leading carmaker in Brazil by sales, should have no trouble with the new law, thanks to longstanding local supply chains.

But for competitors still weighing the advantages of a first factory in Brazil, local content quotas have thrown a wrench into their planning.

China's JAC Motors, Germany's BMW (BMWG.DE) and the Jaguar Land Rover division of Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) have suspended plans for factories in Brazil as they await the fine print.

Without an exception for newly arrived carmakers, they say, they will have no reason to invest in local assembly lines.

"We will not go to Brazil in order to make losses," BMW production chief Frank-Peter Arndt told reporters earlier this year in the midst of negotiations with the government.

BMW is now said to be considering a new plant in Mexico, where taxes and labour costs are significantly lower.

For Brazilian consumers, the result is obvious: less competition and more costly local parts going into already expensive cars.

CLOSING DOORS

Cooler consumer sentiment and tighter credit has also led major automakers in Brazil to put off investments in new capacity, including a GM transmission plant and a truck factory run by Volkswagen AG's (VOWG_p.DE) local MAN unit (MANG.DE).

For years, a trade agreement with Mexico provided an outlet for Brazil's production if the domestic market slumped. But when imports of Mexican cars began to outpace exports to Mexico last year, Rousseff's government threatened to scrap the deal unless they could impose an annual import quota.

Brazil got its way with Mexico, but then trade relations with Argentina soon soured as well. As a result, options for Brazilian exports have shrunk just as its vaunted domestic market is struggling.

"Brazil started messing with Mexico and Argentina, and things got ugly," said Tereza Maria Fernandez, an auto industry analyst at MB Associados in São Paulo. "When things turn around, it's going to be Brazil that gets whacked."

(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi in Sao Paulo and Irene Preisinger in Munich; Editing by Todd Benson, Kieran Murray and Jeffrey Benkoe)