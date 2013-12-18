The ongoing upheaval in General Motors Co's (GM.N) executive ranks continued on Wednesday with the sudden resignation of Chris Perry as vice president of Chevrolet marketing.

Perry, 53, spent just over three years in the job, after being wooed to GM in mid-2010 by Joel Ewanick, his former boss and colleague at Hyundai Motor America (005380.KS).

Earlier in 2010, Perry had replaced Ewanick as vice president of marketing at the Korean automaker's U.S. operation.

Ewanick was fired by GM as its global marketing chief in August 2012 for not properly disclosing the full cost of a $559-million sponsorship deal with English football club Manchester United.

Perry's is the latest high-level departure in GM's sales and marketing organisation.

Susan Docherty resigned this summer as European head of Chevrolet and Cadillac. Cadillac's global marketing chief Don Butler also quit the company in August.

GM said a replacement for Perry would be announced "at a later date."

