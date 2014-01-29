Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
Competitive pressures in the U.S. automobile market are not likely to lead to margin-cutting consumer incentives in 2014, Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of both Fiat SpA FIA.MI and Chrysler Group LLC, said on Wednesday.
"As of yesterday, we have seen the market continuing to be relatively strong, and we have not seen uncontrolled competitive behaviour," Marchionne said on the first investor conference call after both companies issued financial results.
There is concern among auto industry financial analysts that increased production and only gradual increases in new-vehicle sales will lead to lofty consumer incentives to cut car and truck prices to the level where they harm the companies' profits.
Marchionne said he saw no sign of a return to the high incentives that were prevalent, particularly by U.S. automakers, before the 2008 downturn in overall vehicle sales.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.