Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling nearly 160,000 Focus ST sedans and Escape crossovers from model years 2013-2014 to correct a wiring problem that could affect engine performance, the company said on Friday.
There are no crashes or injuries attributed to the problem, Ford said. It did not specify how many of each vehicle are covered by the recall.
It is the 11th recall for the 2013 Escape. The compact crossover, one of Ford's best-selling U.S. models, was redesigned for the 2013 model year.
Ford said wiring harnesses on vehicles with 2.0-liter engines could have poor electrical connections that could affect the powertrain control module. Dealers will fix the cars for free.
About 133,000 of the cars are in the United States, and the rest in Canada and Mexico.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.