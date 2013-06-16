Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling about 231,000 sport utility vehicles that might be in danger of an electrical short that could cause a fire.

The move is an expansion of a recall from last August to check 249,000 SUVs for a short in a circuit board in the driver's door that could lead to a fire.

Vehicles involved in both recalls include the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT and GMC Envoy XL and 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender.

Of the more than 480,000 recalled SUVs, about 443,000 are in the United States, GM said.

The automaker said it has received 58 reports of vehicle fires and 11 minor injuries related to the issue, most of them on vehicles in the original recall.

Government safety investigators said "a fire could occur even while the vehicle is not in use."

"As a precaution, owners are advised to park outside until the remedy has been made," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The issue, according to NHTSA, involves a potential fluid leak in the driver's door module, which could cause corrosion that might result in a short in the circuit board. NHTSA said the short could result in overheating, "which could melt components of the door module, producing odour, smoke or a fire."

