DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) on Wednesday announced six recalls covering 717,950 vehicles in the United States for varying reasons, although none were related to ignition switch issues.

GM has recalled nearly 15 million vehicles worldwide this year for potentially lethal issues with ignition switches.

The largest recall announced Wednesday is for a potentially loose bolt in power adjustable front seats for several cars from model years 2010 and 2012.

Vehicles involved in the recalls announced Wednesday have been linked to two crashes and three injuries but no deaths, GM said.

Most of GM's recalls this year have been for older models, but many of the recalls announced Wednesday are for current-model vehicles, including about 57,000 Chevrolet Impala sedans from the 2014 model year for the loss of power steering.

The latest recalls hit GM's best-selling vehicles, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, from the 2014-2015 model years. They were among about 124,000 vehicles across eight model lines recalled because a weld on seat brackets may not have been done properly. GM said it expects that 1 percent of welds were not completed properly.

Others recalled include three Cadillac models from the 2014 model year, - the ATS, CTS and ELR.

The largest of the recalls announced Wednesday was for 414,333 vehicles that may have a loose bolt to adjust front seat heights. Consumers are advised not to use the power seat height adjuster until dealers can replace a bolt.

Vehicles involved in this recall include the 2010-2012 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers; the 2011-2012 Buick Regal and LaCrosse sedans; the 2010-2012 Cadillac SRX crossovers and the 2011-2012 Chevrolet Camaro sports cars.

GM on Wednesday did not report how many more vehicles will be included in the six recalls outside the United States.

GM has recalled about 29 million vehicles worldwide this year, of which about 25.7 million have been in the United States.

