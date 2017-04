A flag with the company logo flies outside the Honda Motor Co. plant in Yorii, Saitama prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Thursday said it planned to resume production in stages at its motorcycle plant in southern Japan beginning May 6, after the factory suffered damage during a series of earthquakes earlier this month.

The company said it expected the plant would return to full operation in mid-August.

Honda said that mini-vehicle production at a plant run by supplier Yachiyo Industry Co (7298.T) would take about half a year to return to normal.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)