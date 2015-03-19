Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
TOKYO Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses is expected to fall 5.4 percent to 4.99 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending in March 2016, the auto industry lobby said on Thursday.
That would mark a second straight year of declines, as car sales continue to suffer from the hangover of a sales take hike in April last year.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said sales of new automobiles likely fell 7.3 percent in the year ending this month.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.