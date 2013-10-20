Potential new automotive investment in Mexico by foreign manufacturers through 2020, based on supplier projections, IHS Automotive forecasts and information provided by manufacturers.

The Mexican auto industry is about to go on a $10 billion factory building spree, illustrating the nation's rising economic challenge to rivals from the United States to China.

Nissan Motor Co Existing Plants: Aguascalientes, Cuernavaca New Plants: Aguascalientes No.2 New Investment: $2 billion Future Products: Nissan Sentra, Infiniti Q30 Annual Capacity by 2020: 1,100,000

Honda Motor Co Existing Plant: El Salto New Plant: Celaya New Investment: $1.3 billion Future Products: Honda Fit, Fit SUV Annual Capacity by 2020: 300,000

Toyota Motor Corp Existing Plant: Tijuana New Plant: TBD New Investment: TBD Future Products: TBD Annual Capacity by 2020: 150,000

Mazda Motor Corp Existing Plant: None New Plant: Salamanca New Investment: $770 million Future Products: Mazda2, Mazda3, Toyota Yaris Annual Capacity by 2020: 230,000

Volkswagen AG Existing Plant: Puebla New Plants: Silao, San Jose Chiapa (Audi) New Investment: $1.85 billion Future Products: Audi Q5, Q6 Annual Capacity by 2020: 850,000

BMW AG Existing Plant: None New Plant: TBD New Investment: TBD Future Products: BMW Z4, 3 Series, 4 Series Annual Capacity by 2020: 200,000

Daimler AG Existing Plant: None New Plant: Aguascalientes (with Nissan) New Investment: TBD Future Products: Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA Annual Capacity by 2020: 100,000

