DETROIT U.S. auto sales will rise 1 percent to 1.26 million vehicles in November, the highest for the month since 2001, according to a forecast jointly developed by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

LMC Automotive on Tuesday also forecast full-year 2014 U.S. auto sales at 16.4 million vehicles, up about 5 percent from 2013.

LMC Automotive also sees 2015 U.S. auto sales at 16.8 million vehicles, which would be 61 percent higher than 2009, when U.S. auto sales hit their lowest rate since World War Two, adjusted for population.

In November, retail transaction prices are forecast at $30,874 (19,649 pounds), breaking a record set last month. U.S. consumers will spend an estimated $33.3 billion on new vehicles in November, J.D. Power said.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)