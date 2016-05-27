The BMW logo is seen during the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FRANKFURT German carmaker BMW is recalling 120,000 cars in the United States for defective Takata air bags, German paper Bild reported on its website on Friday.

Citing a spokesman for BMW, Bild said that the recall included the X5 and X6 models from the years 2006 to 2011.

BMW was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Friday, eight automakers, which did not include BMW, said they were recalling more than 12 million U.S. vehicles for defective Takata air bags, documents posted by U.S. regulators showed.

Japan's Takata this month agreed to declare as many as 40 million additional air bag inflators defective by 2019 in a move that will involve recalls by 17 automakers.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ilona Wissenbach; editing by Adrian Croft)