Takata Corp's company plate is seen at an entrance of the building where Takata Corp headquarters is located at in Tokyo December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

DETROIT Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp (7312.T) air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the driver.

Prior to this incident, Takata air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.

On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)