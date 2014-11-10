A woman using her mobile phone walks past a logo of Honda Motor Co outside the company's dealership in Tokyo October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Honda Motor Co's CEO said he would prioritise quality improvements over the company's target of selling 6 million cars in the year starting April 2016, as the automaker recalls millions of cars to fix potentially defective air bags.

Concerns about potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp have led to recalls of millions of cars by 10 automakers in the United States, mainly Honda.

"My heart aches over the fact that our customers have been injured or killed in our products with air bags," Honda Chief Executive Takanobu Ito told reporters at an event to launch the new hybrid Legend model.

"We are, as are other companies, conducting regional recalls in the southern states of the United States and analysing the data. What we need to do first is to get those result and take appropriate action."

