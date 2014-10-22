TOKYO Japan's Takata Corp (7312.T) said on Wednesday it would cooperate fully with U.S. authorities and automakers after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged vehicle owners to act swiftly on recall notices to replace the company's defective airbags.

"We take (the NHTSA's) latest action seriously," Takata said in a statement.

It added that the cost of repairs for the 4.74 million vehicles subject to NHTSA's bulletin on Monday had already been set aside, and that any additional costs would be minimal.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)