EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
TOKYO Japan's Takata Corp (7312.T) said on Wednesday it would cooperate fully with U.S. authorities and automakers after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged vehicle owners to act swiftly on recall notices to replace the company's defective airbags.
"We take (the NHTSA's) latest action seriously," Takata said in a statement.
It added that the cost of repairs for the 4.74 million vehicles subject to NHTSA's bulletin on Monday had already been set aside, and that any additional costs would be minimal.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.