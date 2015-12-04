A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display as people are reflected in a window at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan on Friday ordered automakers to phase out by mid-2018 use of the Takata Corp (7312.T) air bag inflators that are at the centre of a global recall, bringing regulations in line with those of the United States where the recall began.

Automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) and Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have already said their new models would not feature the non-desiccated ammonium nitrate inflators that have been linked to eight deaths.

Regulators suspect such inflators exposed to moisture can deploy with more force than intended and spray shrapnel into vehicles.

Japan's transport ministry on Friday said it updated its regulations after a Takata inflator was suspected of causing minor injuries to a passenger in a car accident.

Takata in November was fined $70 million by regulators in the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.

