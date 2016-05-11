TOKYO Japan's Takata Corp (7312.T) posted its third annual loss in the past four years, hit by costs for recalls of its potentially deadly airbag inflators and said it was considering a drastic review of its inflator divison and the sale of non-core businesses.

It also said it has appointed a team of five experts to help with its restructuring plan which it hopes to have in place by autumn.

The company reported a full-year net loss of 13.1 billion yen ($120 million) for the year ended in March.

It forecast a net profit of 13 billion yen this year, but said that the forecasts did not reflect the costs of an expanding recall crisis as the root cause of the problem was still be determined.

U.S. transport authorities last week announced a recall of up to 40 million more of the company's air bags, on top of the more than 50 million that have already been recalled globally.

The inflators can inflate violently, releasing metal shrapnel into the vehicle and have been blamed for 11 deaths and more than 100 injuries, mainly in the United States.

Recall costs have so far been comparatively small as automakers have borne most of the burden. But Takata is widely seen as having to take on more of the costs although just how much is unclear as the company and automakers have yet to thrash out responsibility over the root causes of the defect.

Takata has begun looking for a financial backer to help pay for the costs to recall inflators, sources said last month.

