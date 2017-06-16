Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
TOKYO Trading in shares of Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp will be temporarily suspended on Friday, following media reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, said Japan Exchange Group, which operates Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Sources told Reuters the firm may file for bankruptcy as early as next week.
LONDON Theresa May will still be British leader at the end of this year, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.