WASHINGTON The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has asked a federal regulator to provide a briefing on its investigation into automobile air bags manufactured by Takata Corp. (7312.T), a committee aide said on Tuesday.

The aide also said that committee staffers plan to meet with auto manufacturers "to discuss supplier issues." Some of Takata air bags have deployed with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel onto drivers and resulting in severe injuries and some deaths.

The committee wants to hear directly from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about its probe into Takata, the aide said.

