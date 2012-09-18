TORONTO Chrysler and General Motors spent most of Tuesday crunching the numbers in a tentative agreement reached by the Canadian Auto Workers and Ford Motor the day before, a deal the union sees as a template for contracts with the other two automakers.

After shaking hands with Ford on Monday, the union abandoned a midnight strike deadline and said it would keep negotiating with the two other Detroit-based automakers as long as progress seemed in sight.

If talks become deadlocked, however, the union was still threatening to call its first Canadian auto strike since 1996.

The CAW, which represents about 20,000 workers at the Canadian units of the Detroit Three, said the two sides were not yet ready to discuss pivotal economic issues in their talks on Tuesday while Chrysler and GM were studying the Ford agreement.

Even so, experts said it was unlikely that GM and Chrysler would reject the Ford deal and risk a strike.

"The savings, in the difference between what they want and what's out there, may not be sufficient to warrant a strike, especially in the case of Chrysler," said Art Schwartz, a labour consultant and former GM labour negotiator based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

CAW officials, while optimistic, were not ruling out any possible scenario.

"Until we get into some meaningful dialogue on the economics - that's the key hurdle obviously - there's still a gulf until we know where the companies are at and what they're thinking and what kind of response that they're prepared to give," CAW National-Secretary Peter Kennedy said.

"The important thing from my vantage point is we're still in the hotel, we're still talking, we've got a tentative agreement to model the other ones after, and our members are still at work."

The automakers say Canada is the most expensive place in the world to make vehicles and costs must come down to match those of the United Auto Workers in the United States. The stronger Canadian dollar is partly to blame.

To compensate, the industry has demanded that the CAW to make concessions already in place south of border. The union said that at the top of list was a permanent two-tier wage scale, which it has been adamant in rejecting.

FORD DEAL

In the Ford talks, the CAW prevailed on that pivotal issue.

Under the tentative four-year deal, new hires will start at a lower hourly rate than under the previous contract and take longer to reach the top level of the pay scale. But they will continue to reach parity eventually - in contrast with their U.S. counterparts.

The deal calls for new workers to earn about C$20 ($20.53) an hour, down from the current pay of about C$24. It will take 10 years to reach the peak pay of C$34, compared with six years under the previous contract.

UAW workers at the Detroit Three earn an average of $28 an hour, the CAW says.

Ford also promised to create more than 600 jobs, but the union softened its demands on cost-of-living increases, and wages for existing workers will remain frozen for the first three years. Workers will get a cost of living adjustment in the fourth year.

Instead, the agreement provides lump sum bonuses of C$3,000 in the first year and C$2,000 in each of the next three years.

For new hires, the union also accepted a hybrid pension plan that mixes defined benefits and defined contributions. Current members are spared any changes to their pension plan or eligibility rules.

It was still unclear how much the tentative Ford deal would lower the automaker's costs.

Under previous contracts, the CAW's total average labour cost is about $60 an hour, including benefits, versus $58 for U.S. workers at Ford, $56 for GM and about $52 at Chrysler, according to the Centre for Automotive Research.

HIGH STAKES

The union waited until Sunday to choose Ford as the lead company in contract talks, saying it was the most receptive to a CAW proposal to cut labour costs.

Pattern bargaining is a long-standing strategy in auto talks, meant to ensure that no company has a labour cost advantage over the others, the CAW says.

"The CAW is going to stick to its guns on a pattern agreement. He (Lewenza) expects them to accept this contract with only, at the most, maybe a couple of minor tweaks at the very edges of it," Schwartz said, pointing out that the industry's options were limited in the short run.

"Both parties can always threaten to move out of Canada in the long run. Short term they can't do anything."

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of both Chrysler and its parent Fiat, has threatened to do just that, saying the company has "other plants, other options." But moving operations is a complex, time-consuming and expensive matter.

"If he asked my advice I would tell him to accept the deal. There is no point in going on strike because ultimately they are going to be stuck with this deal anyhow," said Tony Faria, a University of Windsor professor and auto industry expert.

About 26 percent of Chrysler's North American production comes from Canada, versus 21 percent at GM and 9 percent at Ford, UBS said in a report.

Production from Chrysler's Windsor, Ontario plant, the sole source of minivans in North America, and its Brampton, Ontario, plant, which assembles sedans, accounts for 15 to 20 percent of all Chrysler sales, Faria said. "They can't afford to have production of these products go down.

($1=0.97 Canadian)

(Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)