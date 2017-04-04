Renault-Nissan's Ghosn says no plans for extra bonus scheme
PARIS Renault-Nissan has no current plans to introduce an additional bonus scheme for executives at the carmaking alliance, Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.
Tesla Inc, whose market capitalisation passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Tesla traded at $301.74 at mid-day and had a market capitalisation of $49.1 billion (39.4 billion pounds), according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with $51.1 billion for GM.
Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.
BERLIN Volkswagen is strengthening its presence in Russia with projects to boost its VW and Skoda brands as well as commercial vehicles as the automaker positions itself for a rebound in the Russian market.
DUBAI Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding .