The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co's (GM.N) tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union offers hourly employees a signing bonus of as much as $8,000 (5,219 pounds) and better profit-sharing than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.MI, Bloomberg reported.

The union's new contract with Fiat Chrysler signed last week offers workers hired after 2007 a ratification bonus of $3,000, and those hired before 2007 a $4,000 bonus.

UAW members at GM got $5,000 under the 2011 contract, and those at Fiat Chrysler received $3,500.

The profit-sharing formula for GM workers would remain the same as in the previous contract, but wage increases would be similar to that agreed with Fiat Chrysler, Bloomberg said.

GM declined to comment.

Wages for GM's lower-tier workers, those hired since 2007, would eventually climb to the veteran rate of about $29 an hour from a current maximum of about $19.

The UAW has pushed for a better deal with GM as the automaker is larger and more profitable than FCA, the report said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)