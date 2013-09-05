DETROIT Volvo Cars U.S. said on Thursday it is recalling more than 8,000 2014 models to correct a software glitch that could drain the battery and cause headlights, windshield wipers and turn signals to malfunction.

The vehicles affected by the recall include the S60 and S80 sedans and the XC60 and XC70 crossovers.

A Volvo spokeswoman said the company is recalling 7,767 vehicles in the United States and 366 in Canada. The company has received no reports of accidents, she said.

Volvo said it notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall on August 20.

On vehicles equipped with keyless ignition, the central electronic module, a computer that controls various functions, "will not perform as intended," according to the recall notice.

Volvo dealers will perform a software upgrade to the module, the company said.

Volvo is owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co GEELY.UL.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)