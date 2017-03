DETROIT Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N)(FCHA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that he is not currently in talks to partner with any other automakers, but said there is a need for such consolidation industrywide.

Marchionne, speaking at a press conference at the Detroit Auto Show, also said 2025 U.S. fuel economy requirements may need to be eased, giving automakers more time to meet them.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)