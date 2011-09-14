FRANKFURT Ford Motor Co (F.N) is cutting production at its factory in Saarlouis, Germany, because of a drop in demand in debt-laden southern Europe, the company's head of German operations said.

"We are seeing an impact on demand from the market weakness in some southern European countries," Bernhard Mattes told Reuters at the Frankfurt auto show.

By contrast, Ford has seen greater than usual demand for vehicles with diesel engines, which partner PSA Peugeot-Citroen (PEUP.PA) has not been able to supply quickly enough, Mattes said. He expects that backlog to be caught up by year end.

The Saarlouis plant, which has 6,500 workers, makes the compact Focus model and the Kuga small SUV. It halted production for two days in August and aims to idle production for seven further shifts this year.

Ford's plant in Cologne, which makes the Fiesta compact model, is not affected, Mattes said.

