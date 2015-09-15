BMW CEO Harald Krueger makes a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger (C) is helped after he collapsed at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger (C) is helped after he collapsed at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW's (BMWG.DE) new chief executive, Harald Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported.

Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW's latest models during a news conference. Two men escorted him off stage. Kruger was able to walk.

A BMW spokesman said over the public address system: "I'm a bit lost for words."

It was the first appearance at a major auto show by Krueger, who took the helm as CEO in May.

BMW later said: "Harald Krueger experienced a moment of dizziness. As a result, the press conference was cancelled in order that Mr Krueger could be examined by a doctor. Mr Krueger's health is stable and he is recovering well."

Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner took over the press roundtable.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Mark Potter)