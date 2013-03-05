GENEVA The new 4C two seater of iconic Italian sportscar brand Alfa Romeo will go on sale in Europe at the end of September with a price tag of 60,000 euros ($78,100), Alfa Romeo chief Harald Wester said on Tuesday at the Geneva car show.

Alfa Romeo, which belongs to Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI, will be launched in the United States at the end of 2013, marking a return of the sports brand since 1995, Wester said, without disclosing the price of the 4C for the U.S. market.

(Reporting By Jennifer Clark, Writing by Lisa Jucca)