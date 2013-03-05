Aldermore's full-year profit jumps 34 percent
Aldermore Group Plc reported a 34 percent jump in full-year profit as the British bank issued more mortgages and loans to homeowners as well as small and medium enterprises.
GENEVA The new 4C two seater of iconic Italian sportscar brand Alfa Romeo will go on sale in Europe at the end of September with a price tag of 60,000 euros ($78,100), Alfa Romeo chief Harald Wester said on Tuesday at the Geneva car show.
Alfa Romeo, which belongs to Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI, will be launched in the United States at the end of 2013, marking a return of the sports brand since 1995, Wester said, without disclosing the price of the 4C for the U.S. market.
LONDON Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit after booking a raft of exceptional charges, the bulk of which related to its poorly performing plumbing and heating business.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said it had seen a boost in the number of European tourists who were taking advantage of the weak pound after Brexit to visit its London attractions including Madame Tussauds, lifting its confidence for 2017.