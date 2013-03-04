The Jaguar logo is pictured at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

GENEVA Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to increase investment at its UK engine plant and double employment at the site to around 1,400, its chief executive said on Monday.

Ralf Speth told a press conference ahead of the Geneva car show the firm planned to increase investment at the plant in central England to over 500 million pounds from a previous plan of around 350 million.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, has ridden a rise in demand for its luxury saloons and SUVs over the past two years, notably in China and other emerging markets, bucking the trend of plant shutdowns and falling production at many European automakers.

The investment is part of a surge in capital spending in JLR's production facilities.

In China, for example, the company and local partner Chery Automobile (CHERY.UL) are building a factory.

Company sources also told Reuters on Saturday that JLR was investigating the potential of manufacturing cars in India.

Despite its plans overseas, JLR has continually stressed its dedication to its plants in Britain, where it says it is the country's largest automotive investor in research and development.

