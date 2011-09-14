FRANKFURT Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will build its next Infiniti models outside its home market to escape the burden of a strong yen, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said.

The strength of the yen, which at 77 to the dollar is close to a record high, makes Infiniti cars built in Japan less price competitive with rival luxury brands, Ghosn, who also is CEO of Renault (RENA.PA), said at the Frankfurt auto show.

Ghosn was speaking at a joint press conference with Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler (DAIGn.DE), to tout the cooperative product-development efforts between Daimler and the Nissan-Renault automotive alliance.

"The next generation Infiniti cars will be built outside Japan," Ghosn said.

Japanese auto executives have repeatedly warned that the yen had strengthened beyond what domestic exporters could cope with.

Honda said last month it was studying possible production bases overseas.

Almost all Japanese automakers, including Nissan and Honda, have said they planned to make use of the strong currency to import more components and cut costs for cars built in Japan.

But Toyota said last week there were limits to importing parts, given the time and money required for packaging and transport.

DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Nissan would announce plans to build a premium compact car in Europe in the next couple of years, making it the first Asian luxury brand to manufacture there.

Nissan declined to say where it would build the Infiniti but indicated Europe and China were possibilities and there could be more than one manufacturing site.

"Why are you assuming it's one plant? The volume of the C-segment in the luxury space is the biggest TIV (total industry volume)," said Andy Palmer, executive vice president.

Nissan hopes the Infiniti will compete with Volkswagen Group's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi A3 and BMW's (BMWG.DE) 1 series, Palmer earlier told Reuters.

Nissan and Daimler will likely cooperate on developing an Infiniti model with Mercedes architecture, Ghosn and Zetsche said.

"There is extremely limited cross consideration" comparing Mercedes and Infiniti brands among buyers shopping for upscale cars, Zetsche said.

So far, Renault and Daimler are cooperating to explore electric versions of the Mercedes Smart car and the Renault Twingo, as well as a small delivery van based on Renault architecture.

Zetsche said the companies' cooperative efforts were based on practical projects, and thus differed from the disastrous Daimler-Chrysler alliance of the last decade.

The automotive industry is littered with failed partnerships, including an alliance between Japan's Suzuki and German carmaker Volkswagen, which hit the skids this week.

Suzuki is seeking a divorce from its German partner, ending a two-year partnership that failed to deliver meaningful projects.

(Reporting by Paul Ingrassia, Christiaan Hetzner and Helen Massy Beresford; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Will Waterman)