A Spirit of Ecstasy emblem is seen on a car at the Rolls-Royce plant where the Phantom and Ghost models are manufactured in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT Rolls-Royce is bullish on the rest of this year and next year, the BMW-owned (BMWG.DE) carmaker's chief executive said.

"I have not seen any reluctance to consider buying a Rolls-Royce," Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"I do not feel that sentiment is deteriorating in the luxury market."

He said he expects record sales in 2011, after selling about 2,700 limousines last year, thanks to the luxury segment's resilience.

"We are dealing with people who are unusually wealthy and never really have to ask themselves, can I still afford this or not?" Mueller-Oetvoes said.

The United States is Rolls-Royce's biggest market, where it sold about a third of its cars last year, but Mueller-Oetvoes said he saw the biggest growth potential in Asia, and especially in China.

