VW's Slovak plant workers call strike over wage demand
PRAGUE Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday it would offer a 36,000 yuan (4,189 pounds) discount to Chinese buyers on its Buick Velite plug-in hybrid car when it goes on sale in the country later this year.
The carmaker said it would offer the "new energy vehicle" subsidy due to uncertainty over Chinese government subsidies for such vehicles. The Velite gets power from an electric battery system that is recharged using a small gasoline engine.
GM's Buick brand made the announcement at an event ahead of the Shanghai auto show that opens later this week.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
TOYOTA CITY Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.