VW's Slovak plant workers call strike over wage demand
PRAGUE Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said a revamped version of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan would hit showrooms starting in July.
The car, launched at the Shanghai motor show this week, has a 48-volt power system which allows Mercedes to convert the alternator into a supplementary electric motor to boost acceleration and to provide wireless charging for mobile phones, Daimler said.
Using high-definition maps provided by HERE, the car can also predict the curves of the road and adjust the vehicle's speed accordingly.
An AMG tuned version of the S-Class features cylinder deactivation, which helps save fuel by shutting down parts of the engine in certain driving conditions like stop-start traffic, Mercedes said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PRAGUE Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said on Wednesday.
TOYOTA CITY Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.