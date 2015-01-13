A man is silhouetted against a video screen with Vodafone and Verizon logos as he poses with a Samsung Galaxy S3 in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, September 3, 2013. Picture taken September 3. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Verizon Communications Inc unveiled an Internet and wireless car service on Tuesday that lets drivers of older cars get help during a breakdown or find out about repairs and maintenance that might be needed.

The wireless company said at the Detroit auto show that it will make its "Verizon Vehicle" service available in the second quarter of this year. The subscription-based service will work on models dating back to 1996.

The monthly service charge for Verizon's new product aimed at modernizing older cars is $15, said Erik Goldman, president of Verizon Telematics.

The service is intended to help drivers of older cars, who can opt to receive alerts via text, call, smartphone notifications or email. Other features allow drivers to diagnose mechanical problems, talk to car mechanics in real time and access help in an emergency.

"There's a lot of talk of the value of vehicles being connected in the market today but unfortunately there is a number of vehicles, roughly 200 million, that don't have the availability of those services," Goldman said in an interview. "Even if you buy a new car today there are great services with various service providers but you're tied to one manufacturer."

