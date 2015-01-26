LONDON Britain's Aveva, whose software is used to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities, warned it had seen more challenging market conditions in its enterprise solutions business due to its customers' budget constraints.

The firm said on Monday that business generated by the oil and gas markets, which accounts for around 45 percent of its revenues, was experiencing increased uncertainty and reduced visibility due to the steep drop in oil price.

The group said it held 120 million pounds of cash at the end of 2014.

(Story corrects para 2 to show oil and gas market accounts for 45 percent revenue, not enterprise solutions division)

