Factbox - Venezuela crisis takes toll on airline service

(Reuters) - Colombia's Avianca (AVT_p.CN) on Wednesday joined a number of carriers that have cancelled or reduced service to crisis-hit Venezuela because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the government owes them.

The following are some facts about airlines' dealings with Venezuela:

- The International Air Transport Association estimates that Venezuela owes $3.8 billion to airlines.

- United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) announced in June that it would halt its daily service between Caracas and Houston, effective July 1.

- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) reduced flights to Venezuela most recently in April 2016, suspending service on its New York to Caracas route. It had previously cut 80 percent of flights.

- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reduced service to Venezuela in 2014 to a weekly flight from Atlanta, citing the country's currency issues.

- LATAM Airlines Group SA LAN.SN, Latin America's largest airline, suspended flights to Venezuela in May 2016.

- Air Canada (AC.TO) cancelled flights in March 2014.

- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) of Brazil was one of a handful of airlines to withdraw from Venezuela in 2016. A spokeswoman for the company said there were no plans to resume service.

- Grupo Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) of Mexico halted flights to Venezuela in June 2016.

- Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) suspended flights to Venezuela in May 2016, days before LATAM pulled out.

- Alitalia - The Italian flag carrier halted service to Venezuela in 2014.