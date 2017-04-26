SHANGHAI Europe's aviation safety regulator said on Wednesday it had started the certification process of China's domestically-developed single-aisle C919 jet, which is set for its maiden flight early next month, a sign of closer ties between the two aviation markets.

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Executive Director Patrick Ky said that no decision had yet been made and that it was part of ongoing negotiations around a Bilateral Air Safety Agreements (BASA) between the two regions.

