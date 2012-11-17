Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
HONG KONG Mark Wilson, the former chief executive of Asian life insurer AIA Group (1299.HK), has emerged as the leading candidate for the top job at UK insurer Aviva (AV.L), the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The FT report, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said Aviva declined to comment. Wilson, a 45-year-old New Zealander who has spent most of his career in Asia, could not be reached for comment, it said.
Aviva has been run by chairman John McFarlane since May, after Andrew Moss stepped down as chief executive following a revolt by investors over his salary and the company's under-par performance.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.