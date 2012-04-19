LONDON The highly regarded head of British insurer Aviva's (AV.L) flagship European business has lost his job in a management shakeup intended to streamline the company and boost profit.

Igal Mayer, who runs the continental European units that generated nearly 40 percent of Aviva's operating profit last year, has resigned and will leave at the end of May, the insurer said on Thursday.

"That's bearish - Igal is a loss," said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan. "My sense is that he's always been viewed as a very safe pair of hands who was very good at operational things."

Canadian-born Mayer, 50, joined Aviva in 1989 and became European chief executive in January last year after stints running the group's general insurance business and its operations in the United States.

His departure comes as Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, replaces its current four-part regional division of responsibility with a dual structure.

Aviva is splitting itself into a developed markets division, comprising Britain, mainland Europe, the U.S. and Canada, and a higher-growth markets unit, made up of its Asian, Polish, Turkish and Russian businesses.

The developed markets business will be run by Trevor Matthews, currently head of Aviva's British operations, while Asia boss Simon Machell takes charge of the higher-growth markets unit.

The new structure tallies with an 18-month old retrenchment which has reduced the number of countries the insurer operates in, it said.

"The changes I am announcing today will result in a simpler and more efficient organisation ... accelerate delivery of our strategy, and provide opportunities for profitable growth," Aviva Chief Executive Andrew Moss said in a statement.

Alain Dromer, the head of Aviva's fund management business, and Richard Hoskins, who runs its North American operation, are also leaving, the insurer said, adding that it was looking for a replacement for Dromer.

Aviva shares were 0.1 percent lower at 1040 GMT, lagging a 0.7 percent rise in Britain's FTSE 100 share index .FTSE.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan and Erica Billingham)