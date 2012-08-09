People enter and exit the AVIVA headquarters building in Dublin October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (IRELAND - Tags: BUSINESS)

LONDON Aviva, Britain's No. 2 insurer, reported a 10 percent drop in half-year profit, blaming higher costs as it pushes through reorganisation aimed at improving its financial performance.

Aviva made an operating profit of 935 million pounds ($1.46 billion) in the first six months of 2012, down from 1.035 billion pounds a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected a profit of 1 billion pounds, according to a company poll.

Aviva plans to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses in a shake-up aimed at regaining the support of investors who in May forced out chief executive Andrew Moss in protest over the group's poor stock market performance.

The insurer, now led by executive chairman John McFarlane, also had to absorb 40 million pounds in flood-related claims during the first half after Britain was hit by torrential summer rain.

The company is paying an unchanged interim dividend of 10 pence per share.

Aviva shares closed at 318 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 9 billion pounds.

The stock has risen 6 percent since the start of the year, lagging a 16 percent increase in the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index .SXIP.

($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)

