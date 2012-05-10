Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of the country's second-biggest insurer, is appointing Paul Abberley as interim chief executive pending a management shake-up intended to streamline the company and boost profit.
Abberley, currently head of the London business, will oversee a transition period following the departure of Alain Dromer, former CEO of the investment arm with 250 billion pounds assets under management in April.
"Over the coming months we will be working through the process of recruiting a permanent CEO and will be considering both internal and external candidates for this role," Patrick Regan, Chairman of Aviva Investors and CFO of Aviva said in a statement.
Aviva (AV.L) Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the biggest casualty of a growing investor revolt over bosses pay on Tuesday, stepping down after shareholders voted against the company's remuneration plans.
The departures come at a time when the British insurer is undergoing an overhaul to replace its four-part regional management structure with a new dual structure based around developed and higher-growth markets.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.