LONDON Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of the country's second-biggest insurer, is appointing Paul Abberley as interim chief executive pending a management shake-up intended to streamline the company and boost profit.

Abberley, currently head of the London business, will oversee a transition period following the departure of Alain Dromer, former CEO of the investment arm with 250 billion pounds assets under management in April.

"Over the coming months we will be working through the process of recruiting a permanent CEO and will be considering both internal and external candidates for this role," Patrick Regan, Chairman of Aviva Investors and CFO of Aviva said in a statement.

Aviva (AV.L) Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the biggest casualty of a growing investor revolt over bosses pay on Tuesday, stepping down after shareholders voted against the company's remuneration plans.

The departures come at a time when the British insurer is undergoing an overhaul to replace its four-part regional management structure with a new dual structure based around developed and higher-growth markets.

(Editing by Mike Nesbit)